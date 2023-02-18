UPDATE: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are “surprised” by the data on the pulling of Russian aviation to the border with Ukraine

Yana Stavskaya 08:48, 18.02.23 UNIAN

On the contrary, the Russians are trying to disperse aviation more deep into the territory of Russia, Ignat noted.

Now Russia uses about 40 airfields / photo ua.depositphotos.com

The representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, says that the command is “surprised” by the intelligence data, which the Financial Times referred to , about the alleged pulling of Russian aircraft to the border with Ukraine, he said on the air of Radio Donbass.Realii.

He noted that it was the wording about the “pulling up” of aviation that was wrong: “We also saw it (the article) right away, we were also a little surprised that such information was coming out. Perhaps this is a question of a slightly incorrect presentation of the headline. not tanks, not artillery, not infantry fighting vehicles, not personnel. This is aviation, which should be somewhere at the airfields. It was pulled together, let’s say, at the beginning of the war, so it remained there.”

According to Ignat, we are talking about hundreds of planes and helicopters. At the beginning of the invasion on February 24, there were 750 of them. However, this number may vary depending on the tasks.

Now Russia uses about 40 airfields – in particular, in the occupied Crimea, in other occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Belarus and in Russia itself.

Changes at Russian airfields are constantly taking place, aviation is constantly flying.

“So that accumulation is observed exactly close to the borders, this is hardly to be expected. On the contrary, they dispersed their aircraft, especially after that “bavovna” that was in Ryazan, Engels, they are trying to disperse aviation more on the contrary deep into the territory of Russia, so that in in the event of any possible subsequent “bavovna” to avoid a greater destruction of this aircraft,” said the press secretary of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia is “pulling” aviation – what is known

On the eve of the Financial Times, citing Western intelligence data, he wrote about the accumulation of Russian aircraft and helicopters near the Ukrainian border.

It is argued that this indicates that Moscow can use aviation to support the ground offensive of its troops, which is choking. For the same reason, the West has made it a priority to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine .

https://www.unian.net/weapons/rf-styagivaet-aviaciyu-poyavilas-reakciya-vozdushnyh-sil-vsu-12149877.html

Like this: Like Loading...