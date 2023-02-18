The United States officially established the commission of war crimes by Russia in the war against Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko16:07, 18.02.23

United States Vice President Kamala Harris says all those responsible for these crimes will be held accountable.

Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris notes that the United States has officially established the facts of the commission of war crimes by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Harris said this during her speech at the Munich Security Conference. She noted that Russian troops have been committing war crimes on the territory of Ukraine since the first days of the war.

“From the early days of this unprovoked war, we have seen Russian forces commit horrific atrocities and war crimes. Their actions are an attack on our shared values ​​and an attack on our shared humanity. We need to be clear: Russian forces are carrying out widespread and systematic attacks against civilian the population – horrific murders, torture, rape and deportations. Murders in the form of executions, beatings and electrocution,” Harris said.

The US Vice President said Russian authorities forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia, including children.

“In the case of Russian actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt that these crimes were committed against humanity. The United States has officially established that Russia is committing war crimes against humanity. I appeal to all those who committed these crimes, and to their leaders who are accomplices in these crimes – you will be held accountable,” Harris said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...