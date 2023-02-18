Tanker owned by Israeli reportedly attacked by Iranian drone in Arabian Sea

Operator says Campo Square lightly damaged when hit by an airborne object, denies report Iranian naval vessels involved in attack last week
17 February 2023
A tanker owned by an international company headed by an Israeli was targeted last week by an apparent suicide drone in the Arabian Sea, according to a report Friday.
Citing a US military official and a regional military source, BBC Persian said the attack on the Campo Square involved several Iranian ships and likely the Shahed 136 drone, which Russia has been using in its invasion of Ukraine.
According to the BBC, filings showed the Campo Square belongs to Zodiac Maritime Company, owned by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. Zodiac said in response that the tanker is managed by a Greek company, Eletson.
Eletson later confirmed the incident, but denied that Iranian naval vessels were involved.
“Eletson confirms an incident involving our managed vessel, the Liberian flagged product tanker, Campo Square,” the statement said.
“The vessel, free of cargo in ballast transit, was hit by an airborne object while in the Arabian Sea approximately 300 nautical miles off the coasts of India and Oman,” Eletson said, adding that the incident occurred February 10.
“We can confirm that both the vessel and crew are safe and proceeding as per planned passage. There is minor damage to the vessel,” the company said, adding that they “have made the necessary notifications to the relevant authorities.”
The military source was quoted saying the attack could signal an “intensification of Iran’s threatening actions against shipping in the region.”
The source also told the reporter that Iran itself carried out the attack.
The British Foreign Office said that it was working to clarify the matter, while stressing ships must be allowed to navigate freely.
So, what will become of the love triangle Israel-mafia land-Iran after this attack? It would be nice if Israel would step up to help Ukraine, or at least bomb the crap out of Iranian weapon manufacturing facilities. The Biden administration seems to be out of ammo, in regard to dealing with Iran.
Knowing how desperate Vladolf is, he probably promised Iran protection from Israel and the West if attacked in exchange for the military help Vladolf is getting now. If the mullahs think Putin is going to help them, they’re crazy. Even if he could, help with what? Empty vodka bottles? Ukraine has probably destroyed the best half of what Vladolf had.