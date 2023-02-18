Russian missile hits military facility in Khmelnytskyi

18.02.2023 14:16

A Russian missile hit a military facility in Khmelnytskyi in the morning of February 18.

Serhiy Hamalii, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said this during the nationwide telethon Yedyni Novyny.

“At nine o’clock, terrorists launched two strikes: one hit a military facility, the second hit civilian facilities nearby,” Hamalii said.

According to him, there is destruction in the city as a result of the missile strike. A large-scale fire broke out on an area of 100 square meters. However, it has now been extinguished.

The official did not specify which of the objects caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Cafés and shops, as well as residential buildings, were damaged in the city.

As of 12:20, it became known that two residents of the city were injured: a man received a shrapnel wound in the leg, and a woman was hit by the door. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance, the condition of both wounded is stable. There are problems with electricity supply in the neighborhood hit by the missiles.

In addition, due to the shelling, the movement of trolleybuses on two routes was changed.

As reported, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two of four Kalibr missiles launched by Russia on the morning of February 18.

