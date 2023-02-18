Russian “Breakthrough” liquidated: paratroopers showed the destruction of the enemy “monster” (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk 11:00, 18.02.23

The Russian T-90 Proryv tank was eliminated from the Javelin anti-tank missile system.

Ukrainian paratroopers liquidated the Russian T-90 “Proryv” tank , which Russian propagandists called “the pinnacle of tank-building thought.”

The Russian steel “monster” was destroyed by the fighters of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the DShV Armed Forces of Ukraine channel in Telegram.

“… the other day the enemy attacked the positions of the maroon berets with their newest tank T-90” Breakthrough. But the advanced unit was ready to meet the enemy: the crew of the Javelin anti-tank missile system destroyed the pride of Russian engineering with two accurate shots, leaving a pile of burnt metal in place.

https://www.unian.net/player/LtSUjSQR

Destruction of a hyped Russian tank in Ukraine

