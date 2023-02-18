Russia lost 200,000 troops in the war in Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko21:42, 18.02.23

The State Department called Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine a strategic mistake.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at the Munich Security Conference that the Russian Federation had lost 200,000 troops in the war with Ukraine.

In his opinion, Russia’s tactics are increasingly driving the Kremlin into crisis.

“The course Putin has chosen is a course of strategic defeat. Ukrainians will hate Russia for that future as far as can be predicted. And this is easy to understand. According to public estimates, Russia has lost about 200,000 troops in Ukraine. In less than a year just think about it,” Blinken said.

According to the General Staff, Russia’s total combat losses are tentatively about 142,270 personnel. Despite significant losses on the front line, they continue to attempt an offensive in five directions .

According to expert Roman Svitan, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 2-3 times more military equipment of Russia than the invaders manage to restore at the factories. He also noted that Russia lost almost a quarter of its aircraft in the war in Ukraine.

