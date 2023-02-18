Putin absorbs Belarusian factories to strengthen his army – ISW

Marta Gichko 06:24, 18.02.23 UNIAN

Lukashenka also confirmed this process, having made a reservation about the implementation of some agreements.

Putin absorbs the Belarusian military-industrial complex to strengthen his army / REUTERS

Russia intends to absorb elements of the Belarusian defense industry in order to rearm its army to support a long war against Ukraine.

As noted in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on February 17, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with Putin, confirmed that the Russian Federation had already begun this process. In particular, he stated that the Belarusian aerospace industry is ready to produce Su-25 attack aircraft for the Russian military with the support of Russian technologies.

In addition, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian state-owned Minsk Automobile Plant began producing components for the Russian KAMAZ and expressed readiness to help Russia produce electronic components to replace lost Western imports.

Lukashenka made a reservation that Belarus is 100% fulfilling the “agreements on cooperation in the field of defense and security” allegedly concluded “three months ago.”

ISW analysts believe that the Russian Federation will more actively use the military-industrial complex of Belarus to strengthen its own military potential.

“Additional Su-25s and truck parts are probably not critical to the success of Russia’s long-term military effort. Despite Lukashenka’s claims, the Kremlin could seize Belarusian factories and convert them to produce critical equipment that the Russian military needs. The Russians, too, may try to repurpose Russian factories that are currently active or equipped for the production of Su-25s and trucks to produce more urgently needed equipment,” experts say.

ISW adds that the Kremlin is using elements of the Belarusian defense capability to increase Russian defense production as “Putin seeks to rebuild Russian military capability to sustain a protracted war with Ukraine.”

How Lukashenka plays along with Putin

The recently self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said he is ready to enter the war on the side of Russia , but only in one case. He stated that this is possible if from Ukraine: “at least one soldier will come to the territory of Belarus to kill my people.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to this, saying that even in this case, the Ukrainians will fight to the end and survive .

After scandalous statements, Lukashenka went to Putin in Moscow. The dictators met at the Moscow residence of the head of the Kremlin on Friday, February 17, to once again “wash the bones” of the West and discuss joint opposition to “peace-loving countries” (as Lukashenka noted).

