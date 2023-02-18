Occupant Khodakovsky urged to “demolish” Vuhledar according to Nazi tactics

Marta Gichko11:22, 18.02.23

According to him, in this “non-urban” one must act like the Nazis in Sevastopol.

The Russian occupier Alexander Khodakovsky openly called for the demolition of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region in order to capture it.

In his Telegram channel, the militant stated that it was necessary to act according to the technique of the Nazis, who would thus capture Sevastopol. Khodakovsky justified the total destruction of Ukrainian cities by the fact that this is how they “knock out” the enemy from there.

“We demolish in front of us everything that the enemy can use as a shelter, and therefore such consequences. The experience of fighting in Mariupol showed that several well-organized platoons are enough to hold a battalion. To get into the building and carry out a sweep in it, you need to approach the building The enemy mows down attack aircraft with fire on the approaches, and there is only one way out – to demolish this house to such and such a mother with anything,” Khodakovsky said.

The occupier added that Ugledar, which the Russians are pouring heavily with fire, wiping off the face of the earth, must also be destroyed to the ground. According to him, it is necessary to act like the Nazis in Sevastopol.

“Now this non-city Ugledar once again demonstrates my correctness. Let me remind you that on the first day of the decisive offensive on Sevastopol, the Germans used up four thousand tons of shells. If we want to take Ugledar, we have no choice but to demolish everything in front of us. But what? Until we demolish it, it is wrong to put personnel in unsuccessful attempts to win back at least a piece,” Khodakovsky wrote.

The invaders compared the Russian Federation with the Nazis / screenshot

