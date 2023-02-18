NATO Secretary General rejects Ukraine’s demand for cluster munitions

18 FEBRUARY 2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejects Ukraine’s demand for cluster munitions and phosphorus incendiary weapons.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with a German TV channel ntv at the Munich Security Conference, European Pravda reports.

Quote: “NATO did not recommend or supply these types of weapons. We supply artillery and other types of weapons, but not cluster bombs,” Stoltenberg said.

Previously, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov called for the provision of cluster munitions and phosphorus bombs; the use of both types of weapons is controversial, and cluster munitions are prohibited by international law.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich conference that if cluster munitions are provided to Ukrainian forces, these shells will be used exclusively against the Russian army.

“We have evidence that the Russian Federation uses cluster munitions. We understand that these shells are a controversial issue in the world. We are not part of the convention that bans the use of cluster munitions. Therefore, legally, there are no obstacles. And if we receive such shells, they will be used exclusively against Russian military forces,” he said.

German Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter criticised Ukraine’s demand for cluster munitions and phosphorus bombs.

