Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine jumped sharply (infographic)

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:22, 18.02.23

The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24 last year were approximately 142 thousand 270 people.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than a thousand Russian occupiers.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since February 24 last year, the total combat losses of the enemy amounted to approximately 142 thousand 270 people, of which 1 thousand 10 were destroyed during the day.

The enemy also lost 3,303 tanks (5 per day), 6,533 armored fighting vehicles (13 per day), 2,326 artillery systems (4 per day), 469 multiple launch rocket systems (2 per day), 243 air defense systems (2 per day), 298 aircraft, 287 helicopters, 2,16 operational-tactical drones (3 per day), 871 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,196 vehicles and tank trucks ( 9 per day) and 223 units of special equipment (2 per day).VIDEO OF THE DAYplay video

