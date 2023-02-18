British Ministry of Defense: Ukraine will receive aircraft after the war, and tanks are not a “magic potion”

Nazar Steporuk11:52, 18.02.23

Ben Wallace warned against overestimating the supply of Western tanks and other heavy equipment.

Ukraine will receive fighter jets , but only after the end of the war with Russia, as pilot training takes a long time. And tanks should not be considered a “magic potion” that will change the situation at the front in one day.

Such statements were made by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in a commentary to the German edition of Der Spiegel . He said: “There will be no quick deliveries of fighters [from Britain], certainly not at this stage of the war and certainly not in six months.”

The official added that there is a “consensus among Western partners” on this issue. However, Wallace did not rule out the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine as a whole. According to him, aircraft such as the Eurofighter can be provided to our country after the war, because pilot training takes a long time. And it also requires a lot of skilled technicians to maintain fighter jets.

“Nevertheless, being ready in principle to take this step at some point, we again signal our determination to help Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Wallace added.

The British defense minister also spoke about the supply of Western-style heavy tanks to Ukraine: “Of course, tanks will make Ukrainians stronger, but they are not a magic potion that will change everything in one day.”

