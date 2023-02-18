“Big” Russian offensive advances “metres, not kilometres” – UK Defence Minister

18 FEBRUARY 2023

Despite the fear that Russia might start a powerful attack on the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine there are no signs of a big concentration of the Russian forces like on 24 February 2022.

Source: Financial Times newspaper citing a statement by Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, made on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC)

Details: Wallace stated that for now, Russia’s biggest achievement is a series of attempted attacks along the frontline reinforced by the participation of recently mobilised soldiers that led to tremendous losses.

“There is no evidence to date of a great, big Russian offensive. What we have seen is an advance on all fronts, but at the expense of thousands of lives,” Wallace concluded.

However, the Minister added that the Russian army is not willing to give up the “meat grinder” tactic and is desperately trying to continue the offensive. Nevertheless the “big” Russian offensive is so far advancing “in metres, not kilometres”.

Wallace also stated that the Western allies of Ukraine are “more resolved than ever” to push back the Russian occupiers.

Yet he added that the supply of fighter jets which Kyiv insists on is still a long way off.

Background:

Earlier Ben Wallace reported that almost the whole Russian army is deployed in Ukraine.

According to US estimates, the Wagner Group private military company has lost over 30.000 recruits who have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of the country.

The BBC reported that the number of Russians killed in the war in Ukraine has increased sharply since the beginning of February.

