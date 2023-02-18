Breaking news from the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_uk-ukraine-security-activity-7032751098528419840-oLQH?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
Breaking news from the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_uk-ukraine-security-activity-7032751098528419840-oLQH?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
2 comments
Hooray!
Well done Rishi!
Asap please man!
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged world leaders to send the most advanced weapons to Ukraine now in order to secure its long-term future.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Sunak said allies must give the country “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities”.
He said that now was the time to “double down” on military support.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-64674431