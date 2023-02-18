scradge1

🇬🇧 “The #UK will be the first country to provide #Ukraine with longer range weapons.”
Rishi Sunak says at the Munich #Security Conference

Breaking news from the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_uk-ukraine-security-activity-7032751098528419840-oLQH?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

2 comments

    • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged world leaders to send the most advanced weapons to Ukraine now in order to secure its long-term future.
      Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Sunak said allies must give the country “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities”.
      He said that now was the time to “double down” on military support.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-64674431

