War and Weather.

ROBIN HORSFALL

Feb 17, 2023

In a few days the weather in Ukraine will start to change, the ice will melt and the side roads will soften and turn to mud. It doesn’t seem that Putin will get any small victories to present to his people on the anniversary of his invasion.

The mud season is about to begin and Ukrainian mud is sticky, it clings to everything it touches, tanks have been known to sink and disappear beneath it never to be seen again.

The war in Ukraine hasn’t truly slowed this winter because Russia has continued to send thousands of men to their deaths in a futile attempt to take territory by sheer weight of numbers. They failed. Ukrainian defences have been forthright and intelligent. Withdrawing when it was appropriate and counter attacking when it was important. Bakhmut is a perfect example of how Russia fixated on one town at great expense with nothing to show for their efforts except corpses. It will be even more disastrous for Russia to advance when the weather warms. In the meantime further west, Ukraine has mounted successful attacks in Kherson Oblast destroying a Russian convoy, air defences and drone launch sites.

As the weather begins to change, advances off road will become impossible and the focus will turn to long range artillery and air attacks. Russia will probably continue to attack UA infrastructure and public housing while Ukraine will choose its targets more wisely. It is probably a good time to go back to the Kerch Bridge as repairs come to an end.

Putin’s Special Military Operation has failed. By June the training for Leopard crews will be complete, new supplies will be in place and it will be time for the Ukrainian counter offensive. Will it be Crimea?

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

