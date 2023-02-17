Ukraine-Russia war: Keir Starmer meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Sir Keir Starmer met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in his first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The Labour leader held his second face-to-face meeting with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv after travelling to the boroughs of Bucha and Irpin, where atrocities were committed against civilians last year.

Sir Keir insisted Britain’s position on Ukraine “will remain the same” if a Labour government was elected, as he called for reparations from Russia for its actions during the war.

He told the Reuters news agency: “It’s incredible to see the evidence of atrocities that I’ve seen this morning. Photographs of civilians in the outskirts of Kyiv blindfolded, with their arms tied behind their back.

“There has to be justice for this. There has to be justice in The Hague and there has to be proper reparation in the rebuilding of Ukraine.”

