This is not a country, but a mafia: Macron accused Putin of lying because of Wagner PMC

Veronika Prokhorenko21:28, 17.02.23

The French president said that Putin lied to him about Moscow’s non-involvement in the activities of a private military company.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of lying because of Russia’s connection with the Russian private military company Wagner. As you know, the founder of the PMC is Putin’s former chef Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently threatened that the Russian invaders could reach the French English Channel .

The French leader said Putin assured him last year that the Wagner PMC had nothing to do with Russia. Macron spoke about this during the Munich Security Conference, writes Politico .

“A year ago I spoke with Putin, and he assured me that Russia has nothing to do with the Wagner group,” Macron admitted.

The head of France noted that at that time he believed Putin’s words, but now he understands that Russia is an ordinary mafia state.

“I accepted it. Today we see that the Wagner group is involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine. This means that Russia is an ordinary mafia state,” he said.

