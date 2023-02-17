The US Senate again submitted a resolution recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide

Inna Andalitskaya 01:13, 17.02.23 UNIAN

The document is ready for a vote in the Senate.

The US Senate re-submitted a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation as a genocide of the people of Ukraine / photo ua.depositphotos.com

A number of US senators re-submitted a resolution to the US Senate that recognizes Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people .

The Voice of America writes about this with reference to a message from the office of Senator Jim Rish from Idaho, who is a co-author of the resolution.

“A year has passed since the beginning of Putin’s brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine, and it is becoming quite clear that Russia is carrying out genocide,” Risch commented.

According to him, he “saw the atrocities with my own eyes” during a trip to Ukraine in June last year, and almost every day he “receives new reports about the inhuman actions of Russian soldiers against the innocent Ukrainian people.”

“The time has come for the US government to call it what it is and work with our allies to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for this atrocity,” he added.

In the resolution, the senators call on the United States, along with NATO and EU allies, to “support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people.”

According to the legislator, this resolution, in particular, “supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for aggressive war, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.”

The resolution on recognizing Russia’s actions as genocide on December 7 was supported by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and it is ready for a vote in the Senate.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Republican Senator Rish and Democratic Senator Cardin. In addition to them, the resolution was supported by 14 other senators from both parties. They introduced a similar resolution at the end of December last year, and once the new Senate begins its work, the procedure is to resubmit the resolutions.

“Vladimir Putin and all those who are leading and carrying out Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine are committing genocide and they must be held accountable. Recent reports that many thousands of Ukrainian children are being forever separated from their families highlight the depth of these war crimes,” Cardin said.

He added that Ukrainians will continue to die “until Putin feels the consequences of his illegal and unprovoked attacks.”

War in Ukraine: US support

The United States has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The United States supplies our state with weapons, provides financial and other assistance.

On February 15, 2023, it became known that the United States signed contracts worth $522 million for the production of artillery ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two companies. Order received “Northrop Grumman Systems” and “Global Military Products”.

In addition, the US is considering transferring to Ukraine thousands of weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition that were once destined for Iranian-backed Yemeni militants. The weapons were seized from the smugglers.

https://www.unian.net/world/voyna-v-ukraine-v-senat-ssha-povtorno-vnesli-rezolyuciyu-o-genocide-rossii-v-ukraine-12148431.html

Like this: Like Loading...