The Netherlands supported the supply of aircraft to Ukraine

Artem Budrin17:57, 17.02.23

The head of the country’s government is inclined to support the supply of aircraft.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv today to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, the issue of military assistance to Ukraine, and in particular the provision of aircraft, was discussed.

“The fact that the Netherlands is inclined to supply these aircraft – yes. But I would not talk about it further, because it may not help to reach a solution,” Mark Rutte said at a press conference, Interfax reports .

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is more difficult to agree on the supply of aircraft than on the account of the “tank coalition”. However, there are already certain positive aspects, such as the training of Ukrainian pilots.

“We will definitely work on this coalition (aircraft – approx.). We started talking about training. This is a question for the whole world, because it does not depend on one country. It is a question of many components. Ukraine is persistent in those things that protect our values. We will believe that we will have results in this direction,” the President of Ukraine said.

Zelensky also noted that the Netherlands is one of the leaders in helping Ukraine in various areas and on different platforms:

“The Netherlands is one of the leaders in the military, financial, humanitarian sphere and legal assistance to our state. All Ukrainians will always be grateful for this support and will never forget about it,” the president’s message on his Telegram channel says .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...