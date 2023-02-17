SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IN EUROPE REMAINS HIGH
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IN EUROPE REMAINS HIGH
— Read on glasnostgone.org/2023/02/17/support-for-ukraine-in-europe-remains-high/
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IN EUROPE REMAINS HIGH
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IN EUROPE REMAINS HIGH
— Read on glasnostgone.org/2023/02/17/support-for-ukraine-in-europe-remains-high/
One comment
If Biden provides everything on Zaluzhnyi’s modest “shopping list”, ie long range fires, min 300 MBT’s, at least 4 squadrons of F16’s, Ukraine could finish off putler this year. Plus add to that Reapers and Gray Eagles for good measure.
Failure to provide the above could mean another year of horror and then we are into election year and all bets are off.
If God forbid, Trump wins (or someone with similar putler jackboot licking propensities), he might offer putler a deal : end the war now, take Donbas and Crimea and you are immune from prosecution.
The Ukrainians would of course refuse to comply and Trump might then make a final counter offer to them on the lines of : “give putler Crimea and you keep Donbas. If you refuse, I will withdraw all support and you can ask your European friends to help.” What would happen than is anyone’s guess, bearing in mind that early 2024 will be the start of Ukraine’s presidential election, which is another thing that the putinazis will be looking at carefully. Would Zel stand again if the war is still raging? Who might stand? Putler for sure would try to skank some maggot of his own in there.
Ukraine really needs to drive out all the putinazi vermin by the summer.