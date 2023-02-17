Stoltenberg called Putin’s strategic mistakes when he decided to invade Ukraine

Lesya Leshchenko23:28, 17.02.23

Stoltenberg said Putin underestimated NATO and partners.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained what two major strategic mistakes Russian President Vladimir Putin made when he decided to invade Ukraine.

“The first and most important (mistake) is that he absolutely underestimated the strength, courage, perseverance of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian political leadership, and of course the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said in an interview with TSN .

Another major strategic miscalculation by Putin, according to Stoltenberg, is that he also underestimated NATO and our partners, their determination and willingness to help Ukraine, impose economic sanctions, and help Ukraine by military and economic means.

“And we really understand that this is important for Ukrainians, but it is also important for all member states of the Alliance. Because if President Putin wins, it will be a tragedy for Ukraine, and very dangerous for us. Because the lesson that he will draw from this “It’s that with the help of brute military force you can achieve your goals. And this will make NATO and its individual members much more vulnerable. That’s why we are helping Ukraine,” Stoltenberg summed up.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...