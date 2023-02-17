Seven explosions thunder over Russian Belgorod

17 FEBRUARY 2023

Seven explosions have thundered in the centre of Russian Belgorod.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: “Seven explosions were heard in the centre of Belgorod; possibly, it was a working of air defence systems.”

Details: RIA Novosti clarifies that explosions lasted for ten minutes with intervals in between.

According to Russian media, the windows of the houses were shaking, the car alarms were going off, and the sounds were of different volumes.

