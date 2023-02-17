An art installation featuring a model cadaver of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has appeared in a store window on Reeperbahn Street in the center of Hamburg, Germany, according to a video shared by an outraged Russian woman on social media on Feb. 17.

It shows a blood-stained mannequin with Putin’s face near a gravestone, at which a German tank is firing red rockets (yes, they are rockets, not what the Russian woman thought).

“I’m standing right in the center of the street,” the woman, who was wandering around the red light district at night for some reason, says.

“In the very center of the city. In these obscene places, where there are only prostitutes… This is how our president is treated… Is this normal? That a human is really covered in blood, in poop, in penises. In a grave. How do you like that?”

Росіянка обурюється, що у Гамбурзі на вітрині лежить інсталяція – мертвий Путін pic.twitter.com/RRyhSxa5mc — NV (@tweetsNV) February 17, 2023

https://english.nv.ua/life/russian-hysterical-over-installation-with-putin-s-corpse-in-hamburg-video-50305015.html

