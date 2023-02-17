Putin promoted the general who commanded the failed assault on the occupiers near Ugledar

Oleg Davygora00:01, 18.02.23

The promotion of Rustam Muradov became known a week after the major defeat of the occupying army near Vugledar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday unexpectedly promoted Rustam Muradov to the rank of commander of the Eastern Military District .

According to Putin’s decree, 50-year-old Muradov, holder of the Order of Courage and holder of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, three degrees, was awarded the rank of colonel general, writes The Moscow Times .

Muradov’s promotion became known a week after the major defeat of the invaders’ army near Ugledar, where two elite marine brigades and about 100 pieces of equipment were almost completely destroyed. peculiarities of the terrain – open fields littered with mines, said Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, a representative of the defense forces of the Tauride direction.

Muradov was sharply criticized by the Wagner PMC’s unofficial telegram channel Gray Zone, which threatened to “two hundred” the general, who was allegedly holed up in headquarters, leaving one column after another to be slaughtered.

