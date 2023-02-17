No one is pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Putin, everyone sees there is no point

17 FEBRUARY 2023

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has said that Ukraine is not being pushed to negotiate with Russia, as it had been at the beginning of the war.

Source: Kuleba in a briefing during the Munich Security Conference (MSC), as European Pravda reports

Quote: “None of the major countries tell us that we need to talk to Putin, as they see what Putin is doing and realise that there is no point,” Kuleba said

“Ukraine has managed to achieve an important goal: at the beginning of the war even our friends said that Russia should not win this war, so we worked very hard to change this rhetoric, and so, [the world has started] saying that Ukraine should win this war. They started to talk about and build their policy on it,” the minister explained

Previously: Earlier, Kuleba expressed confidence that the issue of providing Ukraine with fighter jets would be resolved.

