Marta Gichko06:54, 17.02.23

In the Russian capital, Putin’s godfather met with his youngest daughter, who has been living there since at least 2021.

Ex-people’s deputy from the banned Opposition Platform for Life, Putin’s godfather Viktor Medvedchuk complained that he was “forced” to live in Moscow.

As Medvedchuk said in an interview with Channel One propagandists, he “did not leave Ukraine” – he was exchanged. Now he lives permanently in the Russian capital.

“I used to come to Moscow on various matters, I came for one day, I came in the morning, I went in the evening. And now I live in Moscow all the time, by force. I didn’t leave Ukraine, they exchanged me,” said Putin’s godfather.

Medvedchuk also confirmed that he had seen his youngest daughter Daria, who, according to media reports, has been living in Moscow since at least 2021 and studying at the Higher School of Economics. Probably, her mother Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk’s third wife, lives with her.

Medvedchuk called his detention in Ukraine in 2021 on charges of treason “the most difficult day in my life,” and considers his persecution “a terrible grief for the family.” According to him, the Ukrainian investigators did not use physical violence, but psychological pressure “appeared constantly.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...