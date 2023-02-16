Ukraine returned from captivity another 100 soldiers: among them 63 soldiers of Azovstal (video)

Artem Budrin18:16, 16.02.23

Also, one civilian returned from Russian captivity.

Ukraine returned from captivity 100 soldiers and one civilian. According to Andriy Yermak, head of the OP, 94 soldiers defended Mariupol, and 64 of them fought at Azovstal.

“Among the released fighters are the National Guardsmen, border guards and the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 94 of them are the defenders of Mariupol, including 63 soldiers from Azovstal. Their relatives have been waiting for them for so long,” Yermak said in a Telegram message .

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the exchange took place in the format of 101 to 101. The Russian side received 101 servicemen, who were sent to Moscow by plane.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a sharp statement on the condition of the captured invaders:

“As a result of the negotiation process on the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, 101 Russian servicemen were returned, who were in mortal danger in captivity. All those dismissed are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance,” the Russian Federation said in a statement.

