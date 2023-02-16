Terrible night in Pavlograd: the Russians hit the city with rockets, many were injured (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:57, 16.02.23

As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was damaged, seven private houses were destroyed, and another 30 were damaged.

In Pavlograd, as a result of a nighttime rocket attack , one person was killed and seven more were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Sergei Lysak .

“A terrible night in Pavlograd. At three hours after midnight, when people were sleeping peacefully in their homes, the enemy fired missiles at the city. A 79-year-old woman died. Previously, seven people were injured,” he said.

According to Lysak, two wounded were hospitalized – a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman – doctors assess their condition as moderate.

As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was damaged – a fire broke out there, which the rescuers have already eliminated.

Seven private houses were also destroyed and another 30 damaged. “The consequences of the attack are being clarified,” the head of the OVA added.

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

© Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Rocket attack on Ukraine today

As UNIAN reported, on the night of today, February 16, the Russian occupation troops launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine .

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military destroyed 16 out of 32 missiles fired by the enemy .

Several Kh-22 cruise missiles reached their targets , hitting critical infrastructure.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...