Russian strike on Ukraine on February 16: the Air Force said how many missiles were shot down

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:13, 16.02.23

The enemy launched 32 air and sea-based cruise missiles in Ukraine.

On the night of February 16, the Russian occupying forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using 32 cruise missiles of various types.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 16 missiles were destroyed, and there were also hits on critical infrastructure facilities.

“12 X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles from two Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area, 8 Caliber cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea, 12 X-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22 long-range bombers were used of the Kursk area and two X-59 guided air missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from Melitopol.Ukrainian Air Forces destroyed 14 X-101 / X-555, Caliber cruise missiles and two X- guided air missiles 59,” the statement said

Several Kh-22 cruise missiles reached their targets, hitting critical infrastructure.

“Currently, there are no weapons capable of destroying this type of missiles in service,” the military emphasized.

