Russia shelled Bakhmut with artillery and Grads: many dead and wounded (photo)

Also, as a result of enemy shelling, many residential buildings were damaged.

Due to the shelling of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders , five civilians were killed, nine more were injured.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on February 16, the Russians fired on Bakhmut with cannon artillery and a Grad multiple launch rocket system.

“The shells of the occupiers once again hit a residential area of ​​the city. Three men and two women were killed by the attack of the Russian army. Nine citizens received shrapnel wounds of varying severity,” the report says.

It is also reported that many houses were damaged. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the invaders continue to shell the city in the evening.

It is noted that pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

War in Ukraine – shelling of civilians by Russians

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russian troops are constantly shelling residential areas of Ukrainian settlements, killing Ukrainian civilians.

In particular, this night in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region, one person was killed as a result of a rocket attack , and seven more were injured. Seven private houses were also destroyed and another 30 damaged.

Also, as a result of an attack by Russian artillery in the village of Zmievka, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, the spouses were killed – a shell hit their house at dawn . The Russian attack also claimed the lives of a 70-year-old resident of Kherson. The shell hit on a pedestrian street near the place where the woman was walking.

On February 15, Russian invaders fired at an apartment building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region . As a result of the impact, the upper floors of the building were almost completely destroyed. Three people became victims of the blow to the high-rise building, 11 more residents were injured.

