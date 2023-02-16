Russia loses 2,000 soldiers for every 90 meters captured – The Times

Alexander Topchy21:07, 16.02.23

Russia continues to throw into battle a large number of poorly trained and poorly equipped people.

According to NATO intelligence, Russia loses up to 2,000 invaders for every 90 meters of occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

These figures came after NATO defense ministers promised at the Ramstein 9 meeting to arm Ukraine to defend against a Russian offensive. Writes about it The Times .

US officials have noted that they are rushing to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems before Russia can launch a massive air attack in the spring.

“The Russian ground forces have been thinned out and very demoralized. This is the best sign that they will try to move on to dogfights,” the US official said.

