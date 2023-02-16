Russia is preparing a massive attack on February 24, we are ready for this – Danilov

Marta Gichko08:44, 02/16/23

According to him, in the summer the situation at the front will change radically.

Alexei Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said Russia was planning a massive attack on February 24, the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

On the air of the telethon, Danilov assured that Ukraine is ready for strikes and will cope with this day.

“We are ready for this. I think that we already understand what attacks are, after we “accepted” 115-120 missiles in one day. We will cope with this day as well. Yes, it will be difficult, we need to prepare for this. But we must remain as calm as possible. We must understand that we will all get through,” Danilov said.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted that in the summer we will see a completely different situation on the front as a whole and in individual sections. Ukrainian soldiers are strong and united, but the occupiers have neither motivation nor explanation why they are fighting.

“They now have the phrase “new lands.” Well, firstly, these are not “new”, but our old ones, and we are not going to give them to you. Secondly, we will see where whose land will be after the war. I emphasize once again: the Russian Federation will be dismantled in the form it is now. Otherwise, it will pose a threat not only to our country, but to the whole world. All people who have a mind understand this,” Danilov said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

