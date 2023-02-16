Russia decides to massively use aviation in Ukraine – Russian media

Katerina Schwartz19:28, 16.02.23

Previously, the Russians took care of aviation, the source said.

The Russian army decided to massively use aviation in the war in Ukraine, which it had previously protected.

The Russians expect that this will add problems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the fact that planes and helicopters will also be “massively shot down,” writes the Russian edition “Important stories”, citing a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Previously, aviation was protected, it almost did not fly into the zone of Ukrainian air defense. Now they decided to change tactics,” the source said.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation still has an advantage in aviation over the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

