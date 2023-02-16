Putin said that the number of people wishing to adopt Ukrainian children is growing in Russia

Ludmila Zhernovskaya16:27, 16.02.23

2 min.619

He met with the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, who had previously adopted a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the number of applications for the adoption of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine is growing in the Russian Federation .

During a meeting with Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who adopted a teenager illegally taken from Mariupol, Putin said that the number of applications for adoption of children from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions increased by 12%.

Belova said that at first they were allegedly looking for relatives of such children in Ukraine or in other countries.

Russia kidnaps children

Recently, in the Humanitarian Research Laboratory of the Yale School of Public Health, 43 centers for the re-education and adoption of children from Ukraine were found on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the occupied Crimea .

The farthest center is in the Magadan region – it is about three times closer to the United States of America than to the border with Ukraine.

Since February 24, 2022, at least 6,000 children aged four months to 17 years have passed through these centers. Their main goal is political re-education.

Researchers are convinced that this process is centrally coordinated at all levels of government in the Russian Federation.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...