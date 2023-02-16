“Many, many, many, many years”: Stoltenberg made a frightening forecast for Russia

Anastasia Gorbacheva18:45, 16.02.23

NATO Secretary General noted that with the current behavior of the Russian regime in Moscow, there is no way to improve the situation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the confrontation between NATO and Russia can continue for many more years. He noted that the Kremlin wants a Europe where they can control neighboring countries.

“NATO must be prepared for a protracted standoff with Russia after the immediate crisis triggered by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s year-long invasion of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

“We need to be prepared for the long term, it could take many, many, many, many years,” NATO Secretary General said.

According to him, changes in relations between the Russian Federation and the West can occur suddenly, so it is difficult to predict how long the confrontation will last.

“We saw the fall of the Berlin Wall or we saw September 11 … NATO will always consider where there are opportunities to get into a situation again, where there is room for better relations, but with the current behavior of the Russian regime, there is no possibility of a regime in Moscow,” he summed up Stoltenberg.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...