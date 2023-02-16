Israel to allocate $200 million to Ukraine for medical infrastructure

Vitaly Saenko18:19, 16.02.23

1 min.44

The funds will be used to develop infrastructure that will deal with healthcare and psychological assistance.

Israel will allocate $200 million for the development of medical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said this in Kiev at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

“We will maintain a loan guarantee of more than $200 million to develop infrastructure that will deal with health and mental health issues,” Cohen said.

Recall that today Kuleba received Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Kyiv, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine. Kuleba said that Ukraine is waiting for Israel’s decision to provide assistance in protecting the skies.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...