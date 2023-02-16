February 16, 2023February 16, 2023 scradge1 Ingushetia declares independence Just found a version with Eng. subs. https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1613135802778746882# Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
5 comments
Bravo!
He made his case perfectly.
Are they serious about this? I hope so.
It took place in Istanbul in January. Anton Gerashenko posted it on his Twitter feed.
It’s deadly serious, but there is a long way to go before it can be achieved. Same with Siberia. But momentum seems to be gathering.
I’m hoping this is the beginning of another large dissolution of the nazi state, although they will need to be very careful they don’t get invaded and simply eliminated without trace.
I hope this is the first in a long line. with the Ingush living next door to the Chechens, they may rise up again. I hope so. The Russian Empire needs to fall apart for the sake of the captive peoples and the world as a whole.