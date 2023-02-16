scradge1

Ingushetia declares independence

Just found a version with Eng. subs.

https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1613135802778746882#

5 comments

  3. I’m hoping this is the beginning of another large dissolution of the nazi state, although they will need to be very careful they don’t get invaded and simply eliminated without trace.

    Reply

  4. I hope this is the first in a long line. with the Ingush living next door to the Chechens, they may rise up again. I hope so. The Russian Empire needs to fall apart for the sake of the captive peoples and the world as a whole.

    Reply

What is your opinion?