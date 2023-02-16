Hard blow to Russians: Viagra producer stops deliveries

By OUR EDITORS

MOSCOW – Another hard blow to Russia: pharmaceutical giant Viatris stops supplying Viagra to Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. In the hope of keeping all Russian users of the erection drug calm, the government immediately makes a promise. “We will ensure domestic production of medicines with the same ‘active’ ingredient.”

In September, Viatris reported in its quarterly report that “the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not yet impacted the company.” The income they would receive from both countries would only amount to one percent.

Nevertheless, the company is now taking the plunge and stopping the delivery. “This war can affect our financial results in the future,” it says.

Viatris is yet another company to stop supplying goods to Russia. Since the outbreak of war in February 2022, one company after another has stopped cooperation.

