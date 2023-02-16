Danilov: Ukrainians destroyed the USSR, they will also destroy Russia

Irina Pogorelaya20:33, 16.02.23

He expressed confidence that the Ukrainians will definitely destroy the Russian Federation.

The victory of Ukraine in the war will contribute to the disintegration of the Russian Federation.

This opinion was expressed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov on the air of the national telethon. He noted that the Russians do not know history well. “I can say with confidence that it was the Ukrainians who destroyed the Soviet Union,” Danilov said.

According to him, few people understand how it all began. He recalled that on March 2, 1989, for the first time in the history of the USSR, a strike took place in Vorkuta, in which 176 miners took part. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, 94 of them were Ukrainians. “And when they began to be threatened, the next day 58 Ukrainians went down into the mine and did not come out until all their demands were met. From there, the process began, the summer strikes of the miners, and after a very short time, the USSR collapsed, which was considered a monster, who cannot be overthrown,” he said.

Danilov noted that the same thing will happen in Russia… “The West needs to prepare for this. They believe that Russia should remain within the same limits. This is a big mistake. We will definitely destroy it, and it will be dismantled in that form , in which it is today. It will be difficult. But victory will be ours,” Danilov expressed confidence.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...