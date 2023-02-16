Blast reported near military base in occupied Crimea’s Armiansk

16.02.2023

An explosion rang out in the area of a Russian military unit based Armiansk, the city in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

It’s according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“We are informed that this is an explosion in one of the Russian military units in Armyansk,” writes the Telegram channel, adding the corresponding photo.

It is also noted that the sound of the explosion was definitely not the one produced by air defense capabilities, the report adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this morning, several explosions were heard in the area of Sevastopol-based Russian military units.

Like this: Like Loading...