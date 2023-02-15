The Netherlands will give Ukraine ammunition for Leopard 2: tens of thousands of shells are at stake

Veronika Prokhorenko21:58, 15.02.23

Assistance from the government of the Netherlands was announced by Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren, announced the provision of 20,000 shells for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Earlier, the government also commented on the issue of transferring F-16 fighters to Ukraine .

The official said that it was pointless to supply tanks without the availability of appropriate shells for the operation of vehicles on the battlefield, writes De Telegraaf .

“This is extremely important. It makes little sense to supply only a tank. We must provide a full package of services. In addition to training Ukrainian soldiers, ammunition and spare parts are needed,” she said.

