Spectacular Fireworks: Video of Russia’s Solntsepek Burning

15.02.2023

The 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated on Valentine’s Day by destroying a Russian TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system near Vuhledar, a well-known public figure, Serhiy Prytula, reported.

