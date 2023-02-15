Spectacular Fireworks: Video of Russia’s Solntsepek Burning

15.02.2023
The 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated on Valentine’s Day by destroying a Russian TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system near Vuhledar, a well-known public figure, Serhiy Prytula, reported.
72 бригада феєрично вітає усіх з Днем Закоханих.— Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) February 14, 2023
Кохайтеся чорноброві, та…(с)
P.S. Відео зняте з допомогою дрона, який з‘явився у бригаді завдяки вашим донатам.
Віддячте хлопцям за подарунок до свята:https://t.co/xH2OorUKdN pic.twitter.com/hdeY3tPRFx
There isn’t much left to put up for display in Kyiv.