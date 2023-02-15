Russia attacks Ukraine with Shahed drones: which areas are at risk (map)

Katerina Schwartz21:45, 15.02.23

In the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, an air alert was announced.

Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones are moving in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region . An air alert has been declared in the region.

“Please go to the shelter,” warned the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA), Sergei Lysak.

The use of drones was also confirmed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolai Lukashuk:

“Enemy UAVs in the airspace of the region”.

In addition to the Dnipropetrovsk region, an air raid alert has also been announced in the Zaporozhye region. In Lugansk and Crimea, the alarm signal was not turned off.

Air Raid Map February 15 / screenshot

Iran secretly handed over improved strike drones to Russia – as reported

Recall recently it became known that Iran secretly imported into Russia attack drones with increased range. There is information that Russia has purchased and received 18 attack drones of a new type – 6 Mohajer-6, as well as 12 Shahed 191 and 129.

It was reported that, unlike the more well-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which the Russian Federation regularly uses against Ukraine, the new models are attack UAVs, and not loitering ammunition. These drones are capable of launching air-to-ground missiles and dropping bombs.

