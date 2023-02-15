People close to Putin cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence – GUR representative

Ludmila Zhernovskaya01:43, 15.02.23

They are doing it for their own benefit, the official said.

Ukrainian intelligence receives information from people in the highest echelons of the Kremlin .

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, spoke about this in an interview with iefimerida . According to him, the GUR manages information coming from thousands of sources, including from the existing agents in the Russian Federation.

“In war, we use all the means that the law allows us. We have found mechanisms for cooperation even with people very close to Putin. These are people beyond any suspicion, known as supporters of “great Russia,” Chernyak said.

He noted that there are many people around the Russian president who do not support his policy towards Ukraine.

“They are against this particular war. However, there are hardly those who do this because of friendly feelings towards Ukraine or because they hate the war. They all do it for their own benefit, because it is in their interests. Someone to save his life, someone, because he is losing money. After the invasion of Ukraine, several people began to lose money and influence very quickly. They don’t like it,” Chernyak said, adding that now these people are not ready for any revolutionary action.

However, if Putin loses power, they will destroy him, Chernyak believes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...