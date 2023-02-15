Investigation about “re-education” centers for Ukrainian children in Russia and Crimea published

Ludmila Zhernovskaya02:57, 15.02.23

3 min.2203

The farthest camp is located in the Magadan region.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian government has moved at least 6,000 Ukrainian children to a network of re-education and adoption centers in occupied Crimea and Russia.

The Conflict Observatory report states that the Humanities Research Laboratory at the Yale School of Public Health identified 43 institutions that held children from Ukraine after February 24, 2022.

“These results show that most of the camps were engaged in pro-Russian re-education efforts, and some camps were conducting military training for children or were suspending the return of children to their parents in Ukraine,” the statement said.

The report collects information on at least 6,000 children from Ukraine, aged between four months and 17 years old, who have been held in camps and other institutions since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the last displacements occurred in January of this year.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...