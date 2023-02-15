In Crimea, the invaders burn their “two hundredths”, there is a constant queue near the crematorium – General Staff

Nadia Prishlyak06:37, 15.02.23

Near the crematorium in the Simferopol region there is a constant line of military vehicles up to 10 units.

In Crimea, the Russian invaders burn their dead to hide heavy losses.

As reported in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continues to suffer losses, therefore, in particular, in the area of ​​​​the village of Krasnaya Zorka, Simferopol region of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy uses incineration to hide the number of dead.

“Near the local crematorium, there is a constant queue of up to 10 military vehicles. With these trucks, the occupiers bring dead Russian servicemen and mercenaries. Cremation is carried out around the clock,” the General Staff reports. At the same time, it is clarified that cremation services are not provided to civilians.

How the occupiers get rid of the corpses of the “200th”

Recall that the total combat losses of Russia since February 24, 2022, tentatively amount to about 139,080 personnel.

As UNIAN reported on February 9, Russian invaders set up a mobile crematorium in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, to hide their own losses at the front.

Then the General Staff reported that in order to hide the number of dead invaders on the territory of the Pridneprovskaya Biotes enterprise in the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, the Russian invaders equipped a mobile crematorium. Local residents complain about the constant cadaveric stench in the southeastern region of the city, especially at night.

