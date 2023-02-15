Bodies of 27 dead civilians found in de-occupied Snihurivka

15.02.2023 17:09

Ukrainian law enforcers found the bodies of 27 dead civilians in de-occupied Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

Dmytro Kazak, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, said this at a briefing on February 15, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The bodies of 27 dead civilians were found in de-occupied Snihurivka. All of them have signs of violent death, in particular, bullet wounds, explosive injuries, etc. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, individuals involved in these crimes are being established,” Kazak said.

At the same time, he emphasized that no mass burial sites were found in the city, as it was in Bucha, Kyiv region. All the bodies were buried in individual graves.

As reported, the city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region was under Russian occupation for more than eight months.

