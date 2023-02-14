Ukrainians file 325,000 reports of destroyed, damaged homes

14.02.2023 09:00

Since March, more than 325,000 reports of damage or destruction to accommodations as a result of Russia’s armed aggression have been filed by Ukrainian citizens.

That’s according to Olena Shuliak, head of the ruling Servant of the People party, who spoke on national television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The government has been collecting such reports since March 2022, Shuliak said.

According to the party leader, this figure is not final because not everyone was able to submit their report just yet.

The head of the Servant of the People party said the government had already found UAH 17 billion, “which we are ready to allocate today in order to provide people with compensation for destroyed and damaged homes.

“These are the funds that were seized from the Russian Sberbank. And we hope that the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russia’s Armed Aggression will receive more and more such funds, because work on sanctions and asset seizure is underway,” the lawmaker added.

As reported, on March 26, 2022, the government adopted a resolution on the collection, processing and accounting of information on homes damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities, acts of terror and sabotage caused by Russia’s armed aggression.

