Ukraine forces destroy Russia’s Palantin e-warfare system

14.02.2023 18:00

Fighters with one of the Ground Forces brigades destroyed Russia’s Palantin electronic warfare complex.

That’s according to the press service of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“Soldiers with the 128th Zakarpattia Separate Mountain-Assault Brigade destroyed the Palantin analog e-warfare complex,” the message reads.

Source: Land forces of Ukraine / Ground Forces of Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of February 14, in the full-scale war waged against Ukraine, Russia has already lost about 139,800 of its soldiers, 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armored combat vehicles, 2,299 artillery systems, and scores of other military equipment.

