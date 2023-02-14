Oleg Davygora16:24, 14.02.23

Previously, Putin’s accomplice in every possible way denied his connection with the “troll factory”.

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin , has said he founded and funded the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington calls a “troll factory” that interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

He previously admitted to meddling in US elections, but his statement goes further than before in describing his specific ties to the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), writes Reuters .

“I have never been just a financier of the Internet Research Agency. I invented it, I created it, I led it for a long time. It was created to protect the Russian information space from the boorish and aggressive anti-Russian propaganda of the West,” Prigozhin said.

The publication recalls that for the first time Prigozhin was sanctioned by the United States for his connections with the Internet Research Agency in 2018 and was accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Activities of the head of PMC “Wagner”: details

Yevgeny Prigozhin said that more than 10 million US citizens have applied to join the Wagner Group. Allegedly, this was the reason for stopping the recruitment of Russian prisoners.

Also, the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin during the war continues to make very good money on dubious businesses.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers informed in absentia about the suspicion of committing war crimes to the head of the Russian private army “Wagner Group” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

