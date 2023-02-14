France and Australia decided to jointly increase the production of ammunition for Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko20:42, 14.02.23

Ukraine, thanks to its allies, is armed with many types of howitzers and artillery mounts with a caliber of 155 mm.

France and Australia decided to jointly increase the production of 155 mm ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As an UNIAN correspondent reports , US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this at a briefing after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-9), which took place in Brussels (Belgium).

“France has also announced that it will work with Australia to increase the production of 155mm munitions to support Ukraine,” Austin said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...