France and Australia decided to jointly increase the production of ammunition for Ukraine

Ukraine, thanks to its allies, is armed with many types of howitzers and artillery mounts with a caliber of 155 mm.
France and Australia decided to jointly increase the production of 155 mm ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As an UNIAN correspondent reports , US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this at a briefing after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-9), which took place in Brussels (Belgium).
“France has also announced that it will work with Australia to increase the production of 155mm munitions to support Ukraine,” Austin said.
